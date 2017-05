MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man turned himself into authorities Sunday after he was wanted for child molestation.

The investigation began after authorities received information that a girl had possibly been molested between August of 2015 and January of 2016.

Further investigation revealed that 25-year-old Kevin Brown committed a sexual act on a 12-year-old girl in a Miami County home.

Brown faces a felony charge of child molestation.

