Muncie man demands ride from ISP, ends up in jail

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A man who demanded a ride from ISP officers Saturday morning ended up in jail instead.

According to the Indiana State Police, two troopers were traveling through Muncie in an unmarked ISP vehicle around 2 a.m when a man approached their vehicle demanding a ride.

Police say the were headed southbound on Walnut Street, but as they were coming up to 8th Street, 50-year-old John Johnson stumbled out into the road, into the path of the vehicle.

As Johnson began walking towards the vehicle, police say he began shouting “Let me in, I’m tired of walking.” They say Johnson then attempted to enter their vehicle. At that point, one of the officers, who was in plain clothes at the time, began talking with Johnson.

A field sobriety test was then administered and it was discovered that Johnson’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit. He was also found to have marijuana in his possession. Additionally, officers learned that Johnson was wanted on a warrant for nonsupport of a dependent.

Because of his high alcohol content, officers took Johnson to a nearby hospital to be checked out. After being cleared at the hospital, Johnson was transported to the Delaware County Jail on his warrant and a preliminary charge of marijuana possession.

