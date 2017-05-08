One dead following Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following a fatal fire in Columbus Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:45 p.m.when officials responded to the fire at 3540 Nicholas Lane.

Officials were alerted that someone with limited mobility may have been trapped in the fire.

After arriving, authorities found a person in the hallway of the structure following a search.

EMS personnel from Columbus Regional Hospital attempted to revive the victim using life saving efforts.

The fire was determined to be caused by a bed in the apartment catching fire after smoking materials were inappropriately discarded or by someone falling asleep while smoking in the bed.

