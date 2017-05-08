President Trump mentions Indiana company in tweet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – President Donald Trump is taking shots at Rexnord after leaders have decided to move jobs to Mexico from Indiana.

Trump had tweeted in December about Rexnord’s decision, saying he would stop jobs from being lost to countries with lower labor costs.

The workers at United Steelworkers Union 1999 are frustrated. Many of them used to work for the Milwaukee-based Rexnord, which is still planning to move jobs to Mexico.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday evening after a report on NBC national News story that featured an update on the Rexnord move. The president said “Rexnord of Indiana made a deal during the Obama administration to move to Mexico. Fired their employees. Tax product big sold in the US.”

Rexnord of Indiana made a deal during the Obama Administration to move to Mexico. Fired their employees. Tax product big that's sold in U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

The company announced plans in October to move a bearing plant and its 300 jobs from Indianapolis to Mexico.

President Trump said back then he wanted to try and stop that from happening. In February, Rexnord workers tried to catch the attention of Trump, rallying to try and stop the move.

Hundreds of people signed the petitions asking Governor Eric Holcomb to help save their jobs, but nothing came of the effort.

As of right now the jobs are still moving.

24-Hour News 8 will see if the company or someone from the Steelworkers Union 1999 will have a response to the President’s tweet later this morning.

