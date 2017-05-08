Residents look to stop city from building flood wall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Attorneys for people who live in the Rocky Ripple neighborhood in Indianapolis are taking steps to stop the construction of a flood wall.

They are delivering notice that people in that area plan to file a lawsuit.

The city says the goal is to control flooding the area and have already started removing trees.

Opponents of the plan say the flood wall would actually lead to flooding by trapping rain inside the area.

They want the city to build a flood wall along the White Rive instead.

A press conference is set for 2 p.m. this afternoon.

