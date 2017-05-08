Rocky Ripple residents file lawsuit against city to prevent flood wall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighbors in Rocky Ripple along with their lawyers announced plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis. The lawsuit centers around a flood wall the city plans to build along the canal. Trees along Westfield Boulevard have already come down in preparation for the wall.

The big concern, neighbors say, is the flood wall would protect those east of Westfield Boulevard, but would walk off Rocky Ripple, trapping rain inside the perimeters of the town and ultimately flood it.

Residents and their lawyers proposed an alternative; a flood wall along the White River. However, attorney Russ Sipes said stopping construction along the canal would cost the city $9 million.

Four households are included in the lawsuit, according to resident and attorney Bart Herriman.

“I live about three houses down here on the right on the river. I have two boys; an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old. It’s very difficult for me to look them in the eyes and tell them that they’re being built on the other side of the wall,” said Herriman.

The city says its goal is to control flooding in the area.

