School bus crashes into home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A school bus slammed into a home after colliding with another vehicle south of downtown Fort Wayne early Monday.

Police were called around 9 a.m. Monday to a home at 2911 Broadway, near the intersection with Home Avenue just south of downtown Fort Wayne, on a report of a crash. Dispatchers said a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus crashed into a home there and was lodged in the structure.

According to investigators, the bus collided with a black sedan. The car was reportedly headed north on Broadway and drifted left of center, and the southbound bus struck the car. The car was left with heavy damage.

No children were on the bus, dispatchers said. Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman said the bus driver was not hurt. The driver of the car was also not injured, but police issued a citation.

Broadway was closed to traffic during the investigation.

