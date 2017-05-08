Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lafayette man.

According to the Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Gary Brooks was last seen Sunday May 7 at 7 p.m. in Lafayette.

Brooks is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes, standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

He was last spotted wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and sandals and is thought to be driving a white 1998 Chevy van with Indiana license plate RQG229.

He is believed to be in danger, may be in need of medical attention and could be disoriented.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brooks, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

