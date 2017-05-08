Two used car dealers ordered to pay for than $500k for unpaid sales taxes after plea

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two used car dealers will avoid jail time after a plea for reporting more sales and tax collected than they actually paid.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Amy Lair and Brandi Pierson reached plea deals in which they will serve probation and pay restitution.

The pair will pay nearly $600,000 combined in restitution. Lair will receive a year of probation and Pierson will receive two years.

“Let this be yet another notice to business owners that we will investigate and prosecute those who fail to fulfill their tax obligations,” Prosecutor Terry Curry stated. “We appreciate the continued cooperation from the Indiana Department of Revenue in investigating and referring suspected criminal activity to our office. This partnership demonstrates the ongoing effort to hold business owners accountable.”

Lair pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to remit taxes held in trust. Pierson pleaded guilty to one count of the same crime.

Investigators said an audit of the three dealerships run by the pair didn’t pay as much in tax as they had reported.

Restitution will be paid to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

