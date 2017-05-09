4 arrested after vehicle Columbus vehicle pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Four people are in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers attempted to stop a black truck for a traffic violation near 9th Street and Chestnut Street at approximately 1:45 a.m.

However, the truck ignored the officer and continued east on 10th Street towards Central Avenue. The vehicle then stopped in the roadway near Werner Avenue. At that time, the officers on scene conducted a high risk traffic stop.

All four of the vehicle’s occupants were removed from the truck and were handcuffed. The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Tyler Houchens, told officers that there was a warrant out for his arrest. He also said that a glass pipe with drug residue inside the vehicle was his.

Courtney Bullington, 27, a passenger in the truck, had two warrants for her arrest. Additionally, 30-year-old Whitney Watkins and 38-year-old Charles Barr were also arrested after more narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

All four were transported to the Bartholomew county Jail where they face a number of preliminary charges.

