Anderson police investigating after man shot, killed

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday evening.

According to police, 25-year-old Montez McCloud was found in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 6:30 p.m. McCloud was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said multiple witnesses are providing information regarding the incident and that a suspect or person of interest being questioned by detectives.

Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random, and that indications are the shooter and victim knew each other. Authorities believe that prior to the shooting, there was some kind of disagreement between the shooter and the victim.

