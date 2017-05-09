Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have now issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The deadly shooting happened last month at a home on Villa Avenue. Police identified the victims as James Clark and Darrell Miller.

Police arrested Maurice Turentine over the weekend for the murders. They are now asking for the public’s help to find the second suspect, Mingo Thames.

Court records show Thames has a long list of criminal charges from drugs to resisting law enforcement.

Mingo Thames, 48, and 32-year-old Maurice Turentine are now facing two counts of murder for what police said happened inside a home.

“We really would like to know the truth of what happened that night,” said Ashley Morphis, a victim’s friend. “Now that they have one in custody, hopefully they catch the other one and we do get closure and justice.”

Ashley Morphis said she knew one of the two victims; 31-year-old James Clark was the father of her eight-year-old son.

“My son completely understands that his father was shot to death. My son helped carried his dad’s casket,” she said. “He’s a big boy; he’s definitely got his daddy’s toughness.”

Morphis said she’s now doing her best to help their son during this difficult time. They are still trying to raise money to buy a headstone for Clark.

“It’s just heartbreaking because as the mother, you don’t want to see your children hurt, not even a scrape on the knee, much less the loss of a parent, so tore up inside,” she said.

Police said James Clark and Darrell Miller were shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

“They took the lives of two men for a senseless reason. I mean, did they have to kill them to take what they wanted?” she asked.

According to court documents, police searched the scene of the crime and found multiple shell casings. One of the suspects, Turentine, was also shot.

Investigators said he left the scene and went to a different location to report a drive-by shooting.

Documents also show it was information from the public that helped police identify the second suspect. Investigators said someone told them they searched on Facebook and came across a photo of Mingo Thames and had a “full blown panic attack.”

Police said Thames is considered armed and dangerous. If you think you know where he is, call police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

