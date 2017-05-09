Colts’ legend Robert Mathis to drive pace car for Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A familiar face to the city will make his way to the tracks on Saturday.
Robert Mathis will drive the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe Pace Car at the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 13.
Mathis said in a statement:
Just when you think it couldn’t get any better, the city known as the Racing Capital of the World grants me a bucket list opportunity! Colts, Pacers, Fever, 11, Indians and racing fans all over the world, I will be your official pacesetter this Saturday for the Grand Prix! #IAmIndyAndIndyisMe
Mathis spent his entire career with the Colts from 2003-2016.
He was named first-team All-Pro in 2013 after leading the league in sacks and is a six time Pro-Bowler.
The Corvette Stingray that Mathis will be driving features:
- 460-horsepower (343 kW) LT1 direct-injected V-8 engine
- Eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission
- Z51 performance package
- Polished aluminum 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels
- Competition sport bucket seats
- Performance data recorded
- Selective magnetic ride control
- Arctic white body color with unique GM design graphics package