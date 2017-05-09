Colts’ legend Robert Mathis to drive pace car for Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A familiar face to the city will make his way to the tracks on Saturday.

Robert Mathis will drive the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe Pace Car at the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 13.

Mathis said in a statement:

Just when you think it couldn’t get any better, the city known as the Racing Capital of the World grants me a bucket list opportunity! Colts, Pacers, Fever, 11, Indians and racing fans all over the world, I will be your official pacesetter this Saturday for the Grand Prix! #IAmIndyAndIndyisMe

Mathis spent his entire career with the Colts from 2003-2016.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 2013 after leading the league in sacks and is a six time Pro-Bowler.

The Corvette Stingray that Mathis will be driving features:

460-horsepower (343 kW) LT1 direct-injected V-8 engine

Eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

Z51 performance package

Polished aluminum 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels

Competition sport bucket seats

Performance data recorded

Selective magnetic ride control

Arctic white body color with unique GM design graphics package

