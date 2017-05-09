Decorators’ Show House and Gardens event takes over home of famous Indy author

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis residents and visitors will have the chance to see some unique art, design and architecture at this year’s Decorators’ Show House and Gardens event.

It’s the longest running show house competition in the country and this year designers took over the childhood home of Indianapolis author and native Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

If the mother in your life loves design shows on TLC or HGTV, this event is for them. The 56th annual Decorators’ Show House and Gardens will end later this week on Mothers day.

This competition has raised more than $12 million for Eskanazi Health over the years. Each year St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild selects one home usually in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhoods to redesign and update. This year its the childhood home of Kurt Vonnegut Jr, who is famous for his best-selling novel Slaughterhouse-Five.

Design Firms from around Indianapolis come in and get one room or space. Then they are judged on how well their design updates that space. You then get a chance to see all the different styles of many of the best interior designers around. 24-Hour News had a chance to speak with one of this year’s winners, Julie Boutilier. Her room was on the third floor.

“I grew to love Central Park and the green spaces, They don’t ignore history they embrace history but they bring it current and that’s what I wanted for this space,” said Boutilier. “That’s why we have Kurt Vonnegut artwork in here that’s why we have old things. We love the old stars that we used, to bring the old and make it new again.”

Julie’s room was modeled after the ace hotel in New York City. If you head to the house, you’ll also be able to see artifacts of the Vonnegut family as well as more than 20 other rooms redesigned for the competition. This year’s donations will go to the Sandra Eskanazi Center for Brain Care Innovation.

