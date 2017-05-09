Former Pacers coach George Irvine passes away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Indiana Pacers head coach George Irvine has died.

The Pacers announced the passing of their former coach on social media.

Irvine was the head coach of the Pacers from 1984-86 and was also an interim coach during the 1988 season.

Irvine was Pacers’ head coach from 1984-86, interim head coach in '88 and assistant coach from 80-83, 91-92 & 93-95. https://t.co/4poKqWkE6O — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 9, 2017

He was also an assistant coach from 80-83, 91-92 and 93-95.

After learning of Irvine’s passing the Pacers and Donnie Walsh released the following statement:

“George Irvine brought me to Indiana and in my mind he was the beginning of NBA basketball with the Pacers in our building process for the years to come,” said Walsh. “He had a great basketball mind, which allowed him to function at a high level as a coach, administrator and purveyor of talent. George was a once-in-a-lifetime friend and one of the best men in my life.”

