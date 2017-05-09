Housing, more retail could be coming to U.S. 31 corridor in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A committee in Carmel is working on a plan that could bring big changes along U.S. 31. The plan would allow something that hasn’t happened in more than 30 years: new housing along the busy highway.

The plan is in the very beginning stages, and it could be some time before it even gets to the Carmel City Council, but as of right now, the proposed zoning changes mean there could be residential and more retail space along the stretch of U.S. 31 in Carmel that is known as the U.S. 31 Overlay District.

The corridor is defined as stretching from the north right-of-way line of 96th Street to 146th Street south to north, and from Spring Mill Road to College Avenue west to east, between 96th Street and Interstate 465; from Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Street west to east, between Interstate 465 and 131st Street; and all land within 600 feet, from 131st Street to 146th Street, according to a document on the city’s website.

According to the city, it now has the highest concentration of office space in the region next to downtown Indianapolis. The city believes the Overlay District has now served it’s purpose and is now looking to add housing and retail in the area.

The plan would also allow for hotels, restaurants, or any other entertainment use except outdoor theaters and restaurants with drive-thrus.

The Old Meridian District in Carmel would also be rezoned to be allowed for more development.

For more information about the plan and to contact the city about the plan, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...