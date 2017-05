INDIAPOLIS (WISH) – The Humane Society of Indianapolis has a new CEO.

The organization named Steven Stolen as Chief Executive Officer Tuesday morning.

Stolen’s first day as CEO of IndyHumane will be June 1.

In September of later year, current CEO John Aleshire announced that he would be stepping down after eight years on the job.

