IMPD: Suspect in custody after shooting man 5 times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this week.

Malik Halfacre, 23, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder after police say he shot 23-year-old Ernest Tucker five times Monday.

According to IMPD detectives, the suspect shot Tucker Monday just after 3 p.m. after the Tucker arrived at an ex-girlfriend’s house in the 1700 block of Medford Avenue to speak with her.

Police say Halfacre came out of the ex-girlfriend’s residence to retrieve a gun from someone and then shot the victim several times. Tucker was taken to Methodist Hospital by a friend, where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

IMPD located the suspect at his residence and took him in for questioning.

Tucker has been transported to the Arrestee Processing Center.

A final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...