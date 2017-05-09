Indiana Youth Institute to hold meetings on better understanding LGBTQ youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Begging Tuesday, the Indiana Youth Institute says it will hold the first in a series of meetings.
These meetings are designed to help teachers and youth workers to better understanding LGBTQ youth.
The first meeting is Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Avondale Meadows YMCA.
There will also be a second Indianapolis meeting Wednesday morning, May 10 at the 37th Place located in the 2600 block of 25th Street.
The remaining scheduled meetings are as followed:
- May 16: – Greenwood – Greenwood Christian Church – 11:30 a.m.
- May 17 – Martinsville – Morgan Co. Public Library – 11:30 a.m.
- June 23 – Carmel – Chaucie’s Place – 11:30 a.m.
