Indiana Youth Institute to hold meetings on better understanding LGBTQ youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Begging Tuesday, the Indiana Youth Institute says it will hold the first in a series of meetings.

These meetings are designed to help teachers and youth workers to better understanding LGBTQ youth.

The first meeting is Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Avondale Meadows YMCA.

There will also be a second Indianapolis meeting Wednesday morning, May 10 at the 37th Place located in the 2600 block of 25th Street.

The remaining scheduled meetings are as followed:

May 16: – Greenwood – Greenwood Christian Church – 11:30 a.m.

May 17 – Martinsville – Morgan Co. Public Library – 11:30 a.m.

June 23 – Carmel – Chaucie’s Place – 11:30 a.m.

For more information on these meetings or to register, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...