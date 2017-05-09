Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces partnership with Indiana Donor Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced their partnership with the Indiana Donor Network Tuesday morning.

Starting May 12 for the Grand Prix, more signs will be seen for the “Driven To Save Lives” campaign.

The campaign honors the lives of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and dirt track driver Bryan Clauson. Both died after race crashes and saved at least five lives each through organ donation.

There will be a booth where race fans can sign up to become organ and tissue donors year round.

IMS President Doug Boles has said that there is a special tribute in the works for the 100th lap of this year’s Indianapolis 500 in honor of Clauson.

