CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — More than a dozen IndyCar drivers came together Tuesday to help children with special needs.

Drivers like Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe paired up with with children who have special needs for the Horsepower 500.

Tony Stewart was also on hand for the event.

The Tony Stewart Foundation has donated over $50,000 to the fundraiser in the past.

