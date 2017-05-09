Man wanted for murder in double homicide

Published: Updated:
Mugshot of Mingo Thames. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)  – Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in a double homicide on the city’s south side.

According to the IMPD, 48-year-old Mingo Thames is wanted in the fatal shooting of Darrell Miller and James Clark.

The shooting happened on April 20 just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block on Villa Avenue.

Police have already arrested 32-year-old Maurice Turentine in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on Mingo Thames whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

