Man wanted for murder in double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in a double homicide on the city’s south side.

According to the IMPD, 48-year-old Mingo Thames is wanted in the fatal shooting of Darrell Miller and James Clark.

#BREAKING: Know this man? Mingo Thames (48) is charged with Murder in the double homicide on Villa Ave on 4/17. Call @cicrimestoppers pic.twitter.com/vvKfYokUYQ — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 9, 2017

The shooting happened on April 20 just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block on Villa Avenue.

Police have already arrested 32-year-old Maurice Turentine in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on Mingo Thames whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

