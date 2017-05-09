Marsh could close 16 more stores in next two months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a dozen more Marsh stores could close soon unless the company finds a buyer or business partner.

According to a filing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Monday, 16 stores could be closed in the next 60 days or sooner.

The notice cites a “period of unexpected difficulties and increased competition resulting in poor sales performance.”

Here are the stores on the list for potential closure:

1825 Kinser Pike – Bloomington

843 East Main Street – Brownsburg

2140 East 116th Street – Carmel

2904 South State Road 135 – Greenwood

5151 East 82nd Street – Indianapolis

1435 West 86th Street – Indianapolis

227 West Michigan Street – Indianapolis

208 Southway Boulevard East – Kokomo

6965 West 38th Street – Indianapolis

2350 Broad Ripple Avenue – Indianapolis

320 North New Jersey Street – Indianapolis

1013 Forest Avenue – Marion

1500 West McGalliard – Muncie

10679 North Michigan Road – Zionsville

715 South Tillotson – Muncie

5 Boon Village – Zionsville

Filings also include a notice to Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, notifying him that the location at 1960 E. Greyhound Pass will be closing within 60 days as well.

This is the latest in the string of issues for the company. The company recently closed pharmacies at several stores, meaning that they also had to cease sales of hard liquor.

Other recently announced closures include:

8766 E. 96th Street – Fishers

3633 Kentucky Avenue – Indianapolis

500 South Buffallo Street – Warsaw

1960 East Greyhound Pass – Carmel

2002 Stafford Road – Plainfield

17901 River Avenue – Noblesville

2940 North Broadway – Anderson

5830 West 86th Street – Indianapolis

1900 South Hoyt Avenue – Muncie

6243 East Washington – Indianapolis

5104 North Franklin Road – Indianapolis

7481 Shadeland Avenue – Indianapolis

2000 block of East Wabash Street – Frankfort

53rd Street and Keystone Avenue – Indianapolis

1240 North State Street – Greenfield

2135 North Post Road – Indianapolis

11865 Hamilton Avenue – Cincinnati, Ohio

1440 East 86th Street – Indianapolis

7405 West 10th Street – Indianapolis

300 block of South Broadway – Peru

8031 Madison Avenue – Indianapolis

