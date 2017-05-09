Marsh could close 16 more stores in next two months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a dozen more Marsh stores could close soon unless the company finds a buyer or business partner.
According to a filing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Monday, 16 stores could be closed in the next 60 days or sooner.
The notice cites a “period of unexpected difficulties and increased competition resulting in poor sales performance.”
Here are the stores on the list for potential closure:
- 1825 Kinser Pike – Bloomington
- 843 East Main Street – Brownsburg
- 2140 East 116th Street – Carmel
- 2904 South State Road 135 – Greenwood
- 5151 East 82nd Street – Indianapolis
- 1435 West 86th Street – Indianapolis
- 227 West Michigan Street – Indianapolis
- 208 Southway Boulevard East – Kokomo
- 6965 West 38th Street – Indianapolis
- 2350 Broad Ripple Avenue – Indianapolis
- 320 North New Jersey Street – Indianapolis
- 1013 Forest Avenue – Marion
- 1500 West McGalliard – Muncie
- 10679 North Michigan Road – Zionsville
- 715 South Tillotson – Muncie
- 5 Boon Village – Zionsville
Filings also include a notice to Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, notifying him that the location at 1960 E. Greyhound Pass will be closing within 60 days as well.
This is the latest in the string of issues for the company. The company recently closed pharmacies at several stores, meaning that they also had to cease sales of hard liquor.
Other recently announced closures include:
- 8766 E. 96th Street – Fishers
- 3633 Kentucky Avenue – Indianapolis
- 500 South Buffallo Street – Warsaw
- 1960 East Greyhound Pass – Carmel
- 2002 Stafford Road – Plainfield
- 17901 River Avenue – Noblesville
- 2940 North Broadway – Anderson
- 5830 West 86th Street – Indianapolis
- 1900 South Hoyt Avenue – Muncie
- 6243 East Washington – Indianapolis
- 5104 North Franklin Road – Indianapolis
- 7481 Shadeland Avenue – Indianapolis
- 2000 block of East Wabash Street – Frankfort
- 53rd Street and Keystone Avenue – Indianapolis
- 1240 North State Street – Greenfield
- 2135 North Post Road – Indianapolis
- 11865 Hamilton Avenue – Cincinnati, Ohio
- 1440 East 86th Street – Indianapolis
- 7405 West 10th Street – Indianapolis
- 300 block of South Broadway – Peru
- 8031 Madison Avenue – Indianapolis
