Noblesville, BorgWarner agree on terms of new facility

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Noblesville and BorgWarner have agreed on terms that will bring a new Indiana Tech Center to the area. The agreement was approved by the Noblesville Common Council Tuesday.

The new facility will be built on the southeast corner of 141st Street and Olio Road.

BorgWarner will consolidate its central Indiana operations at the new facility, combining research and development, testing, prototype building, engineering and design.

“BorgWarner has a proven track record as a market leader in clean, energy-efficient propulsion systems for the automotive industry,” Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear said. “We know this new technical center in Noblesville will allow them to build upon that success of innovation and continue to grow.”

Construction is scheduled to begin on the $15 million, 100,000 square-foot facility in June. It is expected to open in 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...