Shelby Co. authorities investigating fatal accident

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident.

According to deputies, the deadly accident happened in the area of County Road 325 East and State Road 44 just before 7:30 p.m. on March 24.

Deputies say their investigation indicates that a green 2002 Ford Escape was headed eastbound and slammed on the brakes due to slowing traffic ahead. The Escape then skidded to the right edge of the roadway, the veered back to the left and crossed the center line. When the vehicle went into westbound lane, it was hit on the passenger side by a white 2004 full size Chevy pickup truck.

The driver of the Escape was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say witnesses stated that two motorcycles overtaking the westbound traffic is what caused the traffic to slow down and ultimately lead to the fatal accident.

It it believed the motorcycles were driven by two males with a female riding on the back.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

