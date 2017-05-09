St. Joseph’s College president resigns before apparent closing

RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — The president of St. Joseph’s College has submitted his letter of resignation effective Friday before the apparent closing of the Catholic liberal arts school.

An email sent Tuesday to the campus community notified it of Robert Pastoor’s departure.

In February, the college board of trustees voted to suspend operations at the end of this academic term, which ended with commencement on May 6.

Pastoor became president two years ago. Trustees Chairman Ben Sponseller said in a news release that Pastoor’s “term came at a very difficult time in the 128-year history of the College.”

Pastoor has said he didn’t learn of the extent of the college’s financial problems until after his term started. The college is $27 million in debt and had been operating at a deficit for years.

