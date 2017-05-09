Undie500: IMPD partners with local nonprofit to provide for children in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in central Indiana know all about the Indy 500, the month of May’s premiere event, but they may not be familiar with the Undie 500.

The Undie 500 is a charity drive organized in cooperation with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to collect new underwear for Indianapolis-area children.

IMPD is partnering with Lambswear Incorporated, which provides gently used clothing and brand new underwear to any child in need in the community.

They hope people will help by donating new, still-in-the-package underwear.

There will be donation boxes at five roll call sites around the city during the entire month of May.

“Last year we collected about 7,000 pairs. But to run Lambswear Incorporated, we had 3,072 children that we served. So that’s about 12,000 pairs of underwear. So we will need quite a bit,” said Patty Strother, founder of Lambswear, Inc.

Drop off times are from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at five different IMPD roll call sites: North, East, Southeast, Southwest and Northwest districts.

