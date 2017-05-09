Young, Donnelly respond to firing of FBI Director Comey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As politicians across the country gave their views on the firing of FBI director Jame Comey by President Donald Trump, Indiana’s senators provided their own perspectives.

Sen. Todd Young (R) issued the following statement:

I am working to learn the facts behind the President’s decision, but I hope new leadership in the FBI will help restore Americans’ confidence in the Bureau.”

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) tweeted the following statement, also released on his website:

See Joe’s statement about the firing of FBI Director James Comey: pic.twitter.com/KmHRJZuaIB — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) May 9, 2017

This story will be updated as other Indiana politicians weigh in on the decision.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...