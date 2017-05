INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several 500 Festival Princesses spent part of the day Wednesday delivering food for Meals on Wheels.

The deliveries were part of the community outreach of the 500 Festival Princess program.

Meals on Wheels has been serving the community for 46 years and delivers two meals a day Monday through Friday.

The organization makes over 550 deliveries each day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...