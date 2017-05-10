Anderson police make arrest in deadly shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Anderson have made an arrest in a deadly shooting.

According to the Anderson Police Department, 30-year-old James Stewart has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Montez McCloud.

The fatal shooting happened Tuesday, May 9 in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street in Anderson.

During the investigation, police received information that Stewart was the shooter. They also learned that prior to the shooting altercation between McCloud and two women associated with Stewart took place.

Stewart was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bound. He faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...