Authorities investigating after body found in Madison Co. creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Crews are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a Madison County creek.

The incident happened at the Fall Creek, near County Road 650 West, just southwest of Pendleton in Madison County.

According to the Madison County EMA, dispatch initially received a call about a body in a creek just before 11 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Update: search crews on the shore and boats in Fall Creek searching for the victim in the water. pic.twitter.com/YdGcVBbdva — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) May 10, 2017

The man’s body was discovered about 1,000 yards from where he went into the creek.

At this point it is unclear how the man ended up in the water. The incident remains under investigation.

EMA is also reminding people to stay away from rivers and creeks and that while water may have gone down, currents are still very fast right now.

