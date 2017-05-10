Authorities seek help identifying bank robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are asking for help identifying two bank robbery suspects.

IMPD responded to the Fifth Third Bank in the 5900 block of East 71st Street shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday after a robbery was reported.

According to police, two black males made a demand for money. The teller complied with the demand and handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects then fled on foot.

Nobody was injured.

One suspect was described as a black male 5’9″ to 5’10” with a skinny build and in his teens. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt.

The other suspect was described as a black male 5’6″ to 5’7″ with a skinny build and also in his teens. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with red accents.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to contact either the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (317) 595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

Information shared via Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and if the information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

