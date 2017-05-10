Frankfort man accused of kidnapping estranged wife is charged

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort man accused of kidnapping his estranged wife now faces a slew of charges.

Tippecanoe County prosecutors charged Todd George with 10 counts, including kidnapping, burglary, intimidation and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Prosecutors said George took his estranged wife from her home on Lori Lee Drive in Lafayette last Wednesday. They say he tied her hands behind her back and wrapped duct tape around her mouth.

Court documents reveal the door of the victim’s home showed signs of forced entry with damage to the door frame and latch. Blood was also found in several locations within the residence, along with bloody zip ties.

Hours later, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the woman at a hotel. She was hospitalized for treatment, including scalp lacerations and bruises.

Authorities spoke with the victim who said she was awakened in her bedroom by George. She said he was on top of her, punching and calling her names. She told police George also hit her in the head multiple times with a pipe or metal bar-like object. She claims he also made threats of killing her and her family.

Before being taken to an Indy hotel, the victim was taken to George’s house. He had her clean up and change clothes. Evidence was later recovered at George’s home and from his vehicle, documents state.

Court documents state the woman is in the process of getting a divorce from George due to a past violent relationship. Prior to this incident, he’s reported threatening her with a gun in early April. The Clinton County Courts then issued a protection order for the wife, which was served to George at the end of April.

George is currently in the Tippecanoe County Jail.

