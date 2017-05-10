Fundraiser held to benefit injured race car drivers and team members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prime 47 was the place to be for race fans looking to raise money for a good cause.

The 4th annual 500 Prelude Benefiting Injured Drivers and the Survivors of Violence Foundation was held Wednesday evening.

The foundation has a special fund for injured race car drivers and/or team members.

Providing reconstructive treatment accelerates both physical and emotional healing for survivors of violence or traumatic injury.

“Anything that has to do with racing and racing drivers being injured specifically is something that I take a lot of initiative to be involved in,” defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi said. “So it’s great to be here this evening and definitely a good kickoff for the month of May ”

“I’ve seen Al Unser Jr. here, Mario Andretti, and Alex Rossi,” said IndyCar driver Conor Daly. “So cool to have this event. It’s a great place, great restaurant and obviously, a lot of great people from Indiana here as well.”

The Survivors of Violence Foundation was founded by Dr. Greg Chernoff and Royia Grizzell.

Grizzell is a survivor of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...