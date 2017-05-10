Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and armed robbery but it is not believed to be a random act.

HCSO said deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Seattle Slew Drive around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. That’s near 21st Street and Raceway Road.

Investigators said that a young woman came to the homeowner’s door and said she had vehicle trouble, asking to borrow the cell phone of the homeowner’s son. The homeowner’s son had answered the door. When the young woman had possession of the phone, four armed males forced their way in.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office described the suspects as young and black without further description.

Jewelry, cash and electronics were taken. The two people in the home had minor injuries.

Investigators said it is not believed to be a random act, but that the “motivation for the robbery is still under investigation.”

