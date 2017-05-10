IMPD donates bikes on National Bike to School Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday is National Bike to School Day and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recognized the day by donating several bikes.

IMPD donated 22 bikes to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The bikes came from the unclaimed property room. Police say the abandoned bikes are usually scrapped.

However, this year the bikes will be used by citizens to help increase their mobility and therefore their access to food and services.

Officials say the bikes could also be used to improve the physical and mental well being of those who get to use them.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...