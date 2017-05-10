IMPD SWAT negotiating with armed man on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT situation is currently underway inside a theater on the city’s south side.

IMPD dispatch confirmed a situation involving a person with a gun near the 4300 block of South East Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers came in contact with a man wanted for unknown warrants.

Police say the man began driving away from officers, toward a storage unit complex. That’s when his car crashed into a fence and got stuck into the mud.

It’s still unclear where in the area the man is located.

Police say he was holding a gun to his own head. Negotiators are attempting to talk to the man, and they say he is answering calls.

According to authorities, the south half of a nearby AMC theater has been evacuated; the north side still has patrons, who will soon be evacuated out the north side.

IPS Media Relations Coordinator Carrie Cline Black confirmed that Daniel Webster School 46 and William Penn School 49 were briefly on lockdown, but that status has since been lifted.

As of 4:45 p.m., the eastbound ramp of Interstate 465 is also blocked off.

WISH-TV has a crew at the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...