One dead after I-70 crash on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash on the interstate has left one person dead.

Indiana State Police confirmed that one person has died after a crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said that a pickup truck was broken down on the side of the road and was receiving roadside assistance from another vehicle. A third vehicle struck the repair vehicle, causing it to strike one of the individuals that was on the roadway.

INDOT said the crash has three lanes of I-70 eastbound shut down near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue.

The lanes are expected to be closed until about 3:30 p.m., according to ISP.

