Police say 100 cellphones found inside prison worker’s car

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an employee at a central Indiana prison was arrested after more than 100 cellphones were found concealed in his car.

Indiana State Police say the phones were discovered inside the car at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. Police say 23-year-old correctional officer Taylor Hardesty of Indianapolis had dropped the car off at the prison to have the brakes repaired.

State police say Hardesty was arrested Tuesday at a friend’s home on felony charges of trafficking with an inmate and bribery.

Hardesty was being Madison County Jail under $20,000 bond. Records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.

