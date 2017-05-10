Suspects lead police on short chase after carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two suspects led police on a chase following a carjacking Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an armed carjacking occurred at a gas station at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue at approximately 3:45 a.m.

The suspects then evaded police, leading to a short chase that ended in the area south of 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. At that time, both suspects, who are believed to be minors, exited the red SUV. Both were apprehended a short time later.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

