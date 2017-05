INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT situation is currently underway on the city’s south side.

IMPD dispatch confirmed a situation involving a person with a gun near the 4300 block of South East Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The eastbound ramp of Interstate 465 is also blocked off currently.

The circumstances are still unclear, but SWAT has been sent as part of the investigation.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene now.

