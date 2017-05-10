Wednesday marks 2 years since deadly Lawrence hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Its been two since a deadly hit-and-run in Lawrence. Police aren’t giving up. They are still looking for tips and are hopeful they will bring the person responsible to justice.

May 10 marks the second anniversary of a tragic crash that killed motorcyclist Jonathan Macklin. It happened in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike. Yet, after receiving hundreds of tips, police still don’t have a suspect.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says they will not give up on finding the White Chevy or GMC SUV and the driver that was involved.

In the Surveillance video you can see what happened. The white SUV was pulling out of the plaza, making a left hand turn across traffic pulling out in front of Macklin. The white SUV sustained damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel area. Police also believe it had broken the rear window glass, and incurred damage to the driver’s side rear tail light.

Police are also said that the vehicle that white SUV could have been a decommissioned fleet vehicle, with caps in the middle of the wheels and paneling along the side.

Police are now asking, with the anniversary, for more help. For Deputy Chief Woodruff, it’s about getting justice for a family still grieving.

“The person did not stop to call for aid, notify first responders or emergency services or attempt to render aid themselves,” said Woodruff. “We want to hold that person accountable. Second there’s a family there’s a grieving family that deserves resolution. Really ultimately it’s about victims and families and trying to bring resolution for them.”

You can call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website. All tips can be left anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...