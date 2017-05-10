Wife of ESPN anchor Chris Berman killed in Connecticut crash

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two drivers are dead after a car accident in Woodbury, Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have identified the victims as 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, and 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury.

According to police, the incident happened on Sherman Hill Road just after 2 p.m. Both cars were driving east in the direction toward Tuttle Road, when Berman’s Lexus rear ended Bertulis’ Ford Escape.

Berman’s car then went off the roadway, down an embankment and overturned into a body of water. Bertulis hit a utility pole, landing in the center of the road on its roof.

Berman died on scene. Bertulis was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died from serious injuries.

Police say the cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Berman was the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman.

The President of ESPN, John Skipper, released the following statement to ESPN.com regarding the crash:

This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend. Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: he has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

