Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: May 12-14

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a few things going on around town this weekend (May 12-14).

Breaking Benjamin

If you’re looking to get a rocking start to your Mother’s Day weekend, head over to the Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. Multi-platinum recording artist Breaking Benjamin will be playing on Mass Ave this Friday at 9 p.m. with plenty of tickets still available.

Onyxfest

2017 Onyxfest begins this weekend at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre at 719 E. St. Claire Street. Onyxfest is a theater festival that features black playwrights from Indianapolis and Muncie. There will be four different plays to choose from this weekend and next. Ages 17+ recommended.

2017 NCAA Women’s Water Polo National Championships

If you don’t already have plans to head to Victory Field for the Indian’s home stand against the Norfolk Tides, here’s something both different and FREE! The NCAA Women’s Water Polo national champion will be decided in the Circle City this weekend. UCLA (CA) will be the team to beat with Wagner (NY), UC Irvine (CA), California (CA), Stanford (CA), Pacific (CA), USC (CA) and Michigan (MI) also competing. Games start Friday at Noon with semi-finals Saturday and the Championship Game this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI Campus.

BRACKET: http://www.ncaa.com/interactive-bracket/waterpolo-women/nc

Grand Prix of Indianapolis + 500 Kids Fest/Run

The weather looks to be great this holiday weekend, and there are plenty of INDYCAR Racing related activities to watch and participate in. Gates open at 7 a.m. with the Grand Prix of Indianapolis slated to start at 3:50 p.m. General Admission to the IMS Road Course starts at $30, but if you want to have fun with the kids, you can head over to Monument Circle for FREE Fun! The state’s largest FREE outdoor festival for children offers fun, interactive and educational displays in a carnival-like atmosphere. Attendees can interact with local mascots, race mini cars, bounce in giant inflatables, free kids haircuts by Great Clips, you can even make sashes with the 500 Festival Princesses and so much more.

DETAILS: http://www.500festival.com/youth/kids-day/

Blondes vs. Brunettes Flag Football

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Brad Maushart and local “Juice in the Morning” podcast host Justin Kelly will be emceeing the Blondes v. Brunettes Charity Flag Football Game this Saturday. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. for the game to inspire fundraising, awareness and action for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The game itself kicks off at high noon at the Eli Lilly & Co Colonel’s Field at 440 E. McCarty Street. Tickets are $25 and include admission, 2 drinks at the game and free admission to the after party at Kilroy’s Downtown.

MORE INFO: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/BvB/IN-GreaterIndiana?fr_id=10766&pg=entry

Hakuna Mimosa 5k

If you didn’t get enough running in last weekend, there’s a new 5k taking place in town this weekend! Head over to Metazoa Brewing Co. at 140 S. College Ave. for this inaugural mimosa themed race. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. race start. Run fast, because mimosa service begins at 8:45 a.m. Everyone who finishes will get the inaugural 6” finisher medal and awards will be handed out for numerous age categories.

MORE INFO: https://131events.com/hakuna-mimosa-run/

Folkfest

The 3rd Annual Virginia Ave. Folk Fest is this Saturday! This is the largest single-day music festival in the state of Indiana and one of the largest in the country. This event is not only FREE, but all ages are welcome. An estimated 10,000 people are expected to head over to one of the 13 stages to see one of the 100 acts on Virginia Ave. in the Fletcher Place and Fountain Square neighborhoods. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to help Southeast Community Services of Fountain Square.

FULL LINEUP: http://www.virginiaavenuefolkfest.com/lineup/schedule/

Mother’s Day at the Indianapolis Zoo

When you’re done with your Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch, take Mom over to the Indianapolis Zoo! The event starts Saturday, but continues into Sunday too. The spotlight will be on all mothers, both human and animal. You’ll get a special “Proud Mom” sticker at the gate, but there will also be a zoo-wide scavenger hunt for the whole family, and when finished, stop by the White River Gardens Gift Shop to receive a special gift. This event is FREE for zoo members and included with general admission.

MORE: http://www.indianapoliszoo.com/events-and-groups/zoo-events/mothers-day-weekend

