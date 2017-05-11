Businesses send letter to mayor stating opposition to Red Line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A group of small businesses says they are joining together to oppose part of the Red line project on College Avenue.

In a letter sent to Mayor Joe Hogsett, the College Corridor Business Organization says nearly 40 small businesses have joined together to opposed the Red Line IndyGo as designed for College Avenue.

According to IndyGo, Phase 1 of the Red Line will start in Broad Ripple and run south along College Avenue to 38th Street. It will have bus stops approximately every half mile at an elevated platform in the center of the street with dedicated bus lanes on either side.

According to IndyGo’s website, they say the dedicated lanes allow the Red Line to be competitive with travel time, can help with traffic flow and that roughly 95 percent of the existing parking spaces will be maintained.

The website also says that IndyGo will work with individual businesses if delivery companies need to change their routes. IndyGo estimates 100 more cars will be driving in adjacent neighborhoods during the afternoon rush hour.

Read the full letter here:

