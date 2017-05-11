Carson: ‘History has taught us what happens when these things take place’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congressman Andre Carson spoke out on the firing of now-former FBI Director James Comey and the status of the investigation of ties between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Carson joined Daybreak Thursday morning to recap what has been a wild week in Washington, D.C.

Carson has concerns about the firing of Comey.

“It’s within his executive authority do so,” Carson said. “I think the greater question becomes, ‘Why would a sitting President fire the director of the FBI in the middle of one of the most controversial investigations in our nation’s history?'”

He was also curious about the timing of the announcement.

“Why didn’t he do it when he first took office?” Carson asked.

Carson, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, stated what he is looking for in the next director of the FBI.

“I think it furthers the distrust that the American people have in our political system,” Carson said. “In order to restore the confidence of the American people, we need to have the next director pursue this Russian investigation vigorously, work with members of Congress to unearth necessary truths so we can move forward.”

Carson believes a special prosecutor will need to be brought in for the investigation but that an independent commission is the first step.

“I think we can’t go forward with the special prosecutor yet because we haven’t established full probable cause,” Carson said. “I’m not a lawyer, I’m a former cop. But I will say eventually, we will probably need a special prosecutor.”

The congressman looked to the past when speaking of what has been going on in the nation’s capitol.

“History has taught us what happens when these things take place in the middle of a very critical investigation,” Carson said.

Carson summed up what he sees with the actions of President Trump.

“This is obviously an obstruction of justice, which is an impeachable offense,” Carson said. “Many Republicans on the other side are critical of Donald Trump. They’re suspicious of him. However, we haven’t seen the boldness emerge yet because people say he’s so vindictive.”

