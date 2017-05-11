Court to sentence man for murders inspired by movie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County criminal case that came to be known as the “Purge Murders” is scheduled to close on Thursday.

The Indianapolis man who admitted to being inspired by a movie to kill three people would hear his sentence almost exactly a year after prosecutors said Johnathan Cruz committed his first murder.

Cruz was 19-years-old when police arrested him for a killing spree that occurred in May 2016.

In April 2017, Cruz admitted to the crimes by changing his plea to guilty and signing a plea agreement.

Cruz said he chose his victims at random, inspired by a movie in which all crime is legal for a single day.

If the plea agreement is accepted by a judge, Cruz will receive three life sentences without the possibility of parole for three counts of murder and additional years for robbery charges.

The agreement replaced the Marion County Prosecutor’s original plan to seek the death penalty.

The sentencing hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...