Gas line rupture closes portion of SR 135 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department is asking motorists to avoid a portion of State Road 135 as they work to manage a gas line rupture.

Greenwood police issued a statement regarding the rupture, which took place at Meridian Oaks Drive near SR 135, just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday, calling it the result of crews digging in the area.

State Road 135 has been closed between Main Street and Meridian Oaks Drive for the time being.

According to Johnson County dispatch, no evacuation of nearby buildings is being done.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...