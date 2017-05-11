IMPD investigating deadly east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to IMPD Dispatch, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Dispatch said the victim was transported by car around 3:30 a.m. to IU Health Methodist Hospital where the victim later died.

Police believe the victim was shot in the neck.

SWAT was soon called to the scene of the shooting, after obtaining a search warrant at approximately 6:45 a.m. SWAT entered the residence.

A search warrant has been signed by a judge allowing swat to go inside the home in question on N Hamilton. More info soon on @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/qLrgMEV94r — Joe Melillo (@JoeMelillo8) May 11, 2017

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

