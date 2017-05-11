Indy worker falls to his death off Tippecanoe Co. roof

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man is dead after falling off the roof of a two-story apartment building in Tippecanoe County.

Thursday just before 9:40 a.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was called to 34 Country Squire Court for a man who had fallen off a roof.

Deputies found the victim, 34-year-old Alberto Vivanco Dominguez, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He suffered severe head trauma from the fall, which was between 17 and 18 feet.

Dominguez was working for an Indianapolis-based roofing company, contracted to replace the roof of the apartment building. He was working with four other employees, but no one witnessed the fall.

The sheriff’s office said Dominguez was wearing a safety harness, but the safety rope was not attached. It had been removed from the harness for unknown reasons.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office has taken over the ongoing investigation.

